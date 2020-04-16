Analyzing Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.56 Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 3,515.24 -$35.31 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -157.43% -100.90% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -196.27% -122.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,284.18%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 116.80%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

