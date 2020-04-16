Analyzing Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Magna-Lab alerts:

This table compares Magna-Lab and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A N/A -4,533.33% BioSig Technologies N/A -311.55% -262.99%

Risk and Volatility

Magna-Lab has a beta of 5.03, meaning that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magna-Lab and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.67%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Magna-Lab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magna-Lab and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

Summary

BioSig Technologies beats Magna-Lab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna-Lab

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna-Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna-Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.