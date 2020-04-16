Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.64. Aphria shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 22,115,744 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

