ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $6.99. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 2,203,214 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In related news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

