Arch Coal (ARCH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Coal to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Arch Coal has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.