Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 310,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.48. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

