Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $743.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.12. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $359,746.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,314 in the last 90 days. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

