Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 449,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.35% of Celestica at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Celestica Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

