Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

