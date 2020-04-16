Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,686 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 147,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 609,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

