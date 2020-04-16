Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,190 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

