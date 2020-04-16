Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 21,874 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.