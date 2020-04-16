Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 218,851 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,851 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,885,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,100,000 after buying an additional 1,413,526 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,609,000. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

