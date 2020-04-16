Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

