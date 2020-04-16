Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 401,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUFN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $277.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

