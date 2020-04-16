Atlas Copco (ALFVY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlas Copco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.421 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Atlas Copco’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Atlas Copco

