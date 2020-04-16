AT&T (NYSE:T) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AT&T’s analysis:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.09 on Thursday. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $216.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

