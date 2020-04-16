Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded at UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 560 ($7.37). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 535.94 ($7.05).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 412.50 ($5.43) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 530.15.

In other news, insider David W. Keens acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

