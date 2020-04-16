Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Axcella Health stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $241,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,465 shares of company stock worth $69,689.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Axcella Health by 1,168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

