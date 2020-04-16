B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tristate Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million.

TSC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,764 shares of company stock valued at $490,056. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

