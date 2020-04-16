Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 4,620,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.68.

BIDU opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.