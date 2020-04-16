Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 71 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $282.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.44. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $186.31 and a 52 week high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. ASML’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.