Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 105 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in SAP were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 286.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

SAP opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

