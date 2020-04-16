Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.