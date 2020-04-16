Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $120.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

