Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

