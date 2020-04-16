Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $182.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

