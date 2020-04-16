Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

