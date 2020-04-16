Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $225,000 Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $641.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

