Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $63,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

