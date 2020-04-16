Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $694,000 Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Hess were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

