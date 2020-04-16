Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $93,000 Stock Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

