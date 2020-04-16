Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

