Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.44.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $497.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.15. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $211.31 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

