Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

