Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $5,875,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,389.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

