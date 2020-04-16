Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,698.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 89.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 226,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

