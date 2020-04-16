Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 15,000 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

