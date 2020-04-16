Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,690 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.