Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 2,789 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,827,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,380 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,960,000 after buying an additional 191,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.