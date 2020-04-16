Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 2,970 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in HSBC were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 29,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HSBC by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $25.45 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.