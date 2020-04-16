Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 395 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $10,101,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $184,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $110,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,696 shares of company stock worth $457,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

