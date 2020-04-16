Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 470 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

