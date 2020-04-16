Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 575 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,377,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $7,069,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,854 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.14. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

