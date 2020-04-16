Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of Bancorp worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Bancorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $396.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

