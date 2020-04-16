Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,028 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $116.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64.

