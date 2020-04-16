Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $399,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

