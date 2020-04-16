Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,000 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.51% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZT opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

