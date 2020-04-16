Bank of America Corp DE Buys 115,096 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 457.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $359,871.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,293.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

