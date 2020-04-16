Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.09% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

